Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:24 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Sebastian, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sebastian renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
597 Redwood Court
597 Redwood Court, Sebastian, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wow! This spacious 1942sqft 4 BD pool home is move-in ready! The front bedroom is an ideal office/den space. Vaulted ceilings extend from the large dining/living space into a huge 16'x15' family room.
Results within 1 mile of Sebastian

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
13570 Westport Drive
13570 Westport Dr, Roseland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Furnished 2/2 plus den with 3rd floor River view. Community offers Dock, Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis fitness center and gate.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5964 River Run Drive
5964 South River Run Drive, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Direct Riverfront Condo in coveted "A" Bldg. 35 feet of covered balcony, 180+ degrees of majestic river views & lifetimeof soothing sunrises. Boat slip available w/ lift sold separately. Clubhouse, heated pool, tennis & gym.
Results within 5 miles of Sebastian

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
501 N Swim Club Drive
501 North Swim Club Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Available Rental 3BR CONDO WITH OVER 3400sf PLUS COVERED WRAPAROUND VERANDAS, LAKE VIEWS, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2-CAR A/C GARAGE AND STORAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1295 Winding Oaks Circle
1295 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to walk to the river or the ocean! Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1215 Winding Oaks Circle
1215 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Absolutely Beautiful and Relaxing 2x2 villa. With all the comforts plus more. Come and enjoy Sea Oaks community. Beach,Tennis,Fitness. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$19.26 per day. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1255 Winding Oaks Circle
1255 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to walk to the river or the ocean! Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.
Results within 10 miles of Sebastian

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
240 E Hammock Shore Drive
240 Hammock Shore Dr, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1220 sqft
Gated golf community. First tee within 2 blocks of unit. Amenities include tennis courts, ocean side club house,fishing pier, boat ramp& boat storage(extra$) View from condo reminds one of Hawaii, with all the lush greenery.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5020 Fairways Circle
5020 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Tile in main living areas and large master bedroom. Split floor plan with private second bedroom and bath. All appliances included. Great community with lots of emenities including pool, exercise room and tennis.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$1600 annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool. Room sized are approximate/subject to error.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
200 Sable Oak Lane
200 Sable Oak Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great Location in Gated Community, Spacious 3x3 unit. just a quick walk to heated pool, 2 clay tennis courts and the fitness room, private beach access included. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
3554 Ocean Drive
3554 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available Now for Off season only $4500 / mo til December. Booked for Jan-April 2021! Beautiful Sunsets & ocean views, southwest corner unit. 2BR/2BA open floor plan with split bedrooms. Floor to ceiling impact sliders in all rooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sebastian, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sebastian renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

