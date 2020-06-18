Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sebastian, FL
/
842 Wasena Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
842 Wasena Avenue
842 Wasena Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Sebastian
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location
842 Wasena Avenue, Sebastian, FL 32958
Sebastian Highlands
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't wait any longer. this one will go fast. Living, Dining, eat in Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with attached garage. No pets please.
First, Last & security requested.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 842 Wasena Avenue have any available units?
842 Wasena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sebastian, FL.
Sebastian, FL
.
What amenities does 842 Wasena Avenue have?
Some of 842 Wasena Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 842 Wasena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
842 Wasena Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Wasena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 842 Wasena Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sebastian
.
Does 842 Wasena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 842 Wasena Avenue does offer parking.
Does 842 Wasena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 Wasena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Wasena Avenue have a pool?
No, 842 Wasena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 842 Wasena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 842 Wasena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Wasena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 Wasena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 842 Wasena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 Wasena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
