Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

300 Apartments for rent in Sea Ranch Lakes, FL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sea Ranch Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5100 NE Ocean Blvd
5100 N Ocean Blvd, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
RIGHT ON THE BEACH IN SEA RANCH LAKES WITH 3 POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, GYM, CLUBHOUSE AND MANY MORE AMENITIES. THIS CONDO HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS LARGE AND VERY NICELY FURNISHED. IT HAS OCEAN VIEWS ON ONE SIDE, AND CITY VIEWS ON THE OTHER SIDE.

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5555 N N Ocean Blvd Boulevard
5555 N Ocean Blvd, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great community , across the street from the Seawatch Restaurant. This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo is ready for your personal touch.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Ranch Lakes
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 23 at 06:04 AM
55 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
60 Units Available
Port Royale
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
922 sqft
Waterfront living near Federal Highway. Modern community featuring a dog park, basketball court and racquetball court. Buildings have elevators. Spacious, recently renovated apartments have walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
7 Units Available
Cypress Lakes
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,698
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1967 S Ocean Blvd
1967 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom Condo with WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH ! Just west of A1A, across the street from beach access next to the Sea Watch Restaurant. A close walk to Lauderdale by the Sea! Fresh paint, large light tiles through-out.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VILLAS BY THE SEA BRAND NEWER CONSTRUCTION! 2/2 PLUS DEN.PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE BUILDING W/LUXURY FINISHES INCLUDING HIGH CEILINGS,SOLID 8 FT DOORS,WOOD CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL BOSCH APPLIANCES&GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5100 N Ocean Blvd
5100 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1625 sqft
AWESOME SOUTHEAST VIEW AND EXPOSURE. GREAT VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, POOL AND GARDENS. THIS IS A 2/2 WITH WOOD AND TILE THROUGHOUT EXCEPT FOR BEDROOMS. HAS IMPACT WINDOWS. VERY NICE AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Golf Estates
5300 NE 24th Ter
5300 Northeast 24th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL / OFF SEASONAL rent! Charming furnished 1 bedroom corner unit on 5th floor in very well kept condominium. The complex has resort style amenities: amazing tropical garden, pool, hot tab, BBQ and outdoor gym.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
5200 N Ocean Blvd
5200 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1225 sqft
Furnished annual rental. Spacious and bright corner unit. Beautifully remodeled open kitchen with snack bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Ocean views from living room and bedrooms. Washer and dryer inside unit.

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
4445 El Mar Dr
4445 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1478 sqft
Available 6 Months Furnished Penthouse in Prestigious Villas by the Sea offering 12 Foot Ceilings & Ocean Views. Open Lay-Out, European-Style Kitchen, Stylish Finishes, 2 Bedroom En-Suites PLUS Converted Den with fold out beds & Impact Windows/Doors.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Golf Estates
5200 NE 24TH TERRACE
5200 Northeast 24th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
875 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/1 unit in Great NE location. Walk to the beach,restaurants,famous bars and shops right by LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Imperial Point
2421 NE 65th St
2421 Northeast 65th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom penthouse in prestigious Lauderdale One! This is one of the newest buildings in Ft. Lauderdale and is near shopping, restaurants, & the beach.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
6000 N Ocean BLVD unit 4E
6000 North Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1bd 1.5ba Minutes from the Beach! - THIS STUNNING 1/ 1-1/2 CONDO ON THE 4th FLOOR LOCATED IN LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA,WITH IMPACT WINDOWS,FULLY FURNISHED .DIRECT VIEWS OF BEACH AND POOL.AMENITIES POOL,GYM,LIBRARY ROOM,SECURITY.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1900 S Ocean Boulevard
1900 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean View 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in a premier building - perfect location in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Building is on the sand! Beautiful heated pool, exercise room, billiards & private beach access. Available Furnished Annual @1,500/month.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1800 S Ocean Blvd
1800 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL, DIRECT OCEANFRONT, 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH, SEMI-PRIVATE ELEVATOR. CORNER UNIT WITH LARGE WRAP BALCONY. SPACIOUS, BRIGHT AND AIRY LIVING! OCEANFRONT HEATED POOL, BBQ, TENNIS, BOCCE & PICKLE BALL, GYM, SAUNAS, 24/7 SECURITY, VEHICLE CAR WASH.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Colony Club Condominiums
6471 Bay Club Dr
6471 Bay Club Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Tastefully remodeled furnished Rental in the luxurious Bay Colony Club located in NE Fort Lauderdale on the Intracoastal. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath, flat screens in every room, washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Beach
1370 S Ocean Boulevard
1370 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1499 sqft
Nice unit! Oceanfront building with outstanding views to the Ocean and intracoastal! Great Seasonal Rental, Resort style living, bbq area, guess parking available, beach chairs, tennis, pool, fitness room, library, rooftop sky lounge,etc.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Royale
3200 N Port Royale Dr N
3200 North Port Royale Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1379 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Highly sought after GATED COMMUNITY! Very large,SOUTH FACING, spacious & bright 2 bedroom SPLIT floor plan condo with superb south exposure and views of marina, garden and pool. The unit is extremely bright.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Ranch Lakes
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:03 AM
$
21 Units Available
Lake Ridge
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,863
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,383
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Beach
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,600
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
39 Units Available
Victoria Park
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,656
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,219
1576 sqft
Located along Sunrise Blvd and close to Holiday Park. Contemporary apartments feature granite counters, a balcony/patio, private laundry facilities and garbage disposal. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,397
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Sea Ranch Lakes, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sea Ranch Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

