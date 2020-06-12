Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:20 PM

295 Apartments for rent in Sea Ranch Lakes, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
5400 N Ocean Blvd
5400 North Ocean Boulevard, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1790 sqft
Direct oceanfront on the sand. Rare opportunity to live directly on the sand without being in a high rise. Two story oceanfront townhome with stunning ocean views.

1 of 18

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
5555 N Ocean Blvd
5555 N Ocean Blvd, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"ANNUAL RENTAL". LOCATED JUST OFF OF A1A WITH ACCESS TO BEACH STEPS AWAY. TASTEFULLY FURNISHED IN A "BEACHY" DECOR.

1 of 14

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
6 Winnebago Rd
6 Winnebago Road, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
LEASE OR LEASE-PURCHASE a gorgeous home in Exclusive and Gated Sea Ranch Lakes! Unique mid-century modern home designed by Dan Duckham.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Ranch Lakes
Verified

1 of 68

Port Royale
$
Port Royale
51 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Cypress Lakes
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.

1 of 28

Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3051 NE 47th Ct
3051 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
1070 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 1st floor unit at desirable Coral Ridge Country Club Estates overlooking wide canal with direct ocean access & pool . Dock your Boat . 1 Bedroom can be converted to 2nd bedroom or office.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
4241 El Mar Dr
4241 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2991 sqft
This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Unit is located above the Pool area in back of the main front building and it is big enough to host 6 people. Unit features a front door seating area with cozy patio furniture.

1 of 41

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4520 El Mar Dr
4520 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
984 sqft
Come check out the Amazing View from its 400 sq. ft.

1 of 66

Landings
Landings
1 Unit Available
2860 NE 55th Pl
2860 Northeast 55th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1955 sqft
This beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is located on a low traffic Cul-de-Sac and features 85' of waterfront overlooking the Dolphin Cove.

1 of 19

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1770 S Ocean Blvd
1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,290
800 sqft
Direct Ocean View and Deeded Ocean Access..Feet in the Sand. Boutique Condo Building...Furnished or unfurnished, one bedroom & one and half baths.Turnkey .. all you need is your toothbrush.Impact Glass, Tile throughout. BOSCH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
231 Hibiscus Ave
231 Hibiscus Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2413 sqft
Very short distance to the beach, shopping, dining & nightlife from this Large 3/3 duplex located in the heart of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Private pool area with tiki hut & wide canal views with no fixed bridges to ocean access.

1 of 17

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4620 Bougainvilla Dr
4620 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Absolutely gorgeous completely upgraded apartment in the heart of Lauderdale by the Sea! Located only 3 blocks from the ocean, white sand beaches, restaurants and entertainment, this beautiful apartment is completely turnkey.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
228 Marine Ct
228 Marine Ct, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1134 sqft
Fantastic monthly rental on quiet cul de sac in desirable Lauderdale by the Sea! Available furnished or unfurnished, this duplex boasts tile flooring throughout, lot of natural light, a remodeled kitchen with granite tops and much more! Relax on

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
261 Shore Ct
261 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3024 sqft
Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
240 Shore Ct
240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
3090 sqft
This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town.

1 of 30

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1900 Oceanwalk Ln
1900 Oceanwalk Lane, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1660 sqft
Welcome to Ocean walk Villas. This gated Boutique Townhome Complex is within walking distance to downtown Lauderdale by the Sea Shops and Restaurants. Just 3/10 of a mile to the town beach entrance.

1 of 8

Landings
Landings
1 Unit Available
2921 NE 55th place
2921 Northeast 55th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious one ber=droom one bath in a private residential home on the water with outside parking - furnished or unfurnished annual Call owner or text... 954-309-9758

1 of 40

Santa Barbara Shores
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2484 SE 12TH ST
2484 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3546 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 4TH UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020- Beautiful 2-story home on Intracoastal canal with 70' waterfront. Boat dockage available. 2-car garage. Huge master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking Intracoastal canal. 2 other bedrooms downstairs.

1 of 43

Santa Barbara Shores
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.

1 of 49

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4511 El Mar Dr
4511 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Seasonal rental ...Minimum lease 6 month & 1 day.. Furnished 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths. Open kitchen & living room. Covered balcony washer / dryer in unit. 2 parking space. Newest complex in Laud-by-the-Sea.

1 of 21

Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3054 NE 49th St
3054 Northeast 49th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2100 sqft
SEASONAL - STUNNING 2 STORY WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE.

1 of 18

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4449 Poinciana St
4449 Poinciana Street, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
1499 sqft
GREAT LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA BEACH! * 3 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS * UPDATED KITCHEN * A TROPICAL PARADISE WITH BEAUTIFUL GARDENS AND POOL AREA * TENNIS COURTS ACROSS THE STREET* WALK TO BEAUTIFUL LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA

1 of 10

Cypress Lakes
Cypress Lakes
1 Unit Available
721 E McNab Road
721 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
Cozy and quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom waterfront gem available on or around JUNE 15th, 2020 with an expansive bay-like canal view. MANATEES in your backyard! View the South Florida wildlife from your amazing wraparound screened porch.

1 of 16

Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3100 NE 47th Ct
3100 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2427 sqft
STUNNING FULLY FURNISHED INTERCOASTAL CONDO! $200,000 in renovations w/ high-end materials, partial furniture, and appliances. Beautiful heated pool on the water & dockage is available for boats up to 50'.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sea Ranch Lakes, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sea Ranch Lakes renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

