All apartments in Sawgrass
Find more places like 944 SEASHELL LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
944 SEASHELL LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

944 SEASHELL LN

944 Seashell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sawgrass
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

944 Seashell Lane, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor. Condo located in Ponte Vedra's 5-Star Condominium Community! Amenities include 2 pools, 3 tennis courts, clubhouse with pub room, fitness center. Water is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 SEASHELL LN have any available units?
944 SEASHELL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 944 SEASHELL LN have?
Some of 944 SEASHELL LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 SEASHELL LN currently offering any rent specials?
944 SEASHELL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 SEASHELL LN pet-friendly?
No, 944 SEASHELL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN offer parking?
No, 944 SEASHELL LN does not offer parking.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 SEASHELL LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN have a pool?
Yes, 944 SEASHELL LN has a pool.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN have accessible units?
No, 944 SEASHELL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 SEASHELL LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 SEASHELL LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sawgrass 1 BedroomsSawgrass 2 Bedrooms
Sawgrass Apartments with BalconiesSawgrass Apartments with Garages
Sawgrass Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FL
St. Augustine, FLKingsland, GAVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville