944 SEASHELL LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
944 SEASHELL LN
944 Seashell Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
944 Seashell Lane, Sawgrass, FL 32082
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floor. Condo located in Ponte Vedra's 5-Star Condominium Community! Amenities include 2 pools, 3 tennis courts, clubhouse with pub room, fitness center. Water is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 944 SEASHELL LN have any available units?
944 SEASHELL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sawgrass, FL
.
What amenities does 944 SEASHELL LN have?
Some of 944 SEASHELL LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 944 SEASHELL LN currently offering any rent specials?
944 SEASHELL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 SEASHELL LN pet-friendly?
No, 944 SEASHELL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sawgrass
.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN offer parking?
No, 944 SEASHELL LN does not offer parking.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 SEASHELL LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN have a pool?
Yes, 944 SEASHELL LN has a pool.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN have accessible units?
No, 944 SEASHELL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 944 SEASHELL LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 944 SEASHELL LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 SEASHELL LN does not have units with air conditioning.
