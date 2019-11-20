All apartments in Sawgrass
749 DRIFTWOOD CIR

749 Driftwood Cir · No Longer Available
Location

749 Driftwood Cir, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR have any available units?
749 DRIFTWOOD CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
Is 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR currently offering any rent specials?
749 DRIFTWOOD CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR pet-friendly?
No, 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR offer parking?
No, 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR does not offer parking.
Does 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR have a pool?
No, 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR does not have a pool.
Does 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR have accessible units?
No, 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 DRIFTWOOD CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
