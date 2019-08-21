628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Marsh view condo just steps from the beach. Master bedroom with king size bed, tv, private bathroom and access to screened patio. Second bedroom with queen size bed and access to covered deck overlooking the BLVD, third bedroom has 2 twin beds. Spacious living room with fireplace, ceiling fan, TV and access to screened patio overlooking pool and marsh. Spacious kitchen with all appliances. Living room/dining room combo with seating for 4 Washer and dryer inside condo. Located on Ponte Vedra Blvd across from The Cabana Club. Just steps from the beach. Enjoy the covered deck facing the BLVD or the screened patio overlooking the marsh and pool.Rates do not include tax, cleaning, reservation fees and security deposit.