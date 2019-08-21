All apartments in Sawgrass
Find more places like 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD

628 County Road 203 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sawgrass
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

628 County Road 203, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Marsh view condo just steps from the beach. Master bedroom with king size bed, tv, private bathroom and access to screened patio. Second bedroom with queen size bed and access to covered deck overlooking the BLVD, third bedroom has 2 twin beds. Spacious living room with fireplace, ceiling fan, TV and access to screened patio overlooking pool and marsh. Spacious kitchen with all appliances. Living room/dining room combo with seating for 4 Washer and dryer inside condo. Located on Ponte Vedra Blvd across from The Cabana Club. Just steps from the beach. Enjoy the covered deck facing the BLVD or the screened patio overlooking the marsh and pool.Rates do not include tax, cleaning, reservation fees and security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have any available units?
628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have?
Some of 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD offer parking?
No, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD has a pool.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sawgrass 1 BedroomsSawgrass 2 Bedrooms
Sawgrass Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSawgrass Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sawgrass Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville