Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD

628 Ponte Vedra Boulevard · (904) 514-1747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

628 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A10 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Marsh view condo just steps from the beach. Master bedroom with king size bed, tv, private bathroom and access to screened patio. Second bedroom with queen size bed and access to covered deck overlooking the BLVD, third bedroom has 2 twin beds. Spacious living room with fireplace, ceiling fan, TV and access to screened patio overlooking pool and marsh. Spacious kitchen with all appliances. Living room/dining room combo with seating for 4 Washer and dryer inside condo. Located on Ponte Vedra Blvd across from The Cabana Club. Just steps from the beach. Enjoy the covered deck facing the BLVD or the screened patio overlooking the marsh and pool.Rates do not include tax, cleaning, reservation fees and security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have any available units?
628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have?
Some of 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD offer parking?
No, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD has a pool.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 PONTE VEDRA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
