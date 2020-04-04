Rent Calculator
All apartments in Sawgrass
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM
2821 St. Tropez Ct.
2821 St Tropez Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2821 St Tropez Court, Sawgrass, FL 32082
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet cul-de-sac residence on a beautiful lake - Property Id: 231561
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231561
Property Id 231561
(RLNE5601879)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2821 St. Tropez Ct. have any available units?
2821 St. Tropez Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sawgrass, FL
.
What amenities does 2821 St. Tropez Ct. have?
Some of 2821 St. Tropez Ct.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2821 St. Tropez Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2821 St. Tropez Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 St. Tropez Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 St. Tropez Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2821 St. Tropez Ct. offer parking?
No, 2821 St. Tropez Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2821 St. Tropez Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 St. Tropez Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 St. Tropez Ct. have a pool?
No, 2821 St. Tropez Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2821 St. Tropez Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2821 St. Tropez Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 St. Tropez Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 St. Tropez Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2821 St. Tropez Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2821 St. Tropez Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
