Sawgrass, FL
28 TIFTON WAY
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

28 TIFTON WAY

28 Tifton Way South · No Longer Available
Location

28 Tifton Way South, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy luxury living in Sawgrass Country Club with this 2 story end unit condo in Ponte Vedra Beach. This unit has vaulted ceilings, an updated kitchen & beautiful views of the golf course. Main living areas are downstairs with the master suite upstairs featuring a second bedroom and spacious bonus room, with the last bedroom being downstairs next to a full bathroom. Come enjoy all that Ponte Vedra Beach has to offer here in Sawgrass Country Club. Tifton Cove allows short term rentals. *Unit does not share any walls with neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

