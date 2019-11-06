28 TIFTON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Enjoy luxury living in Sawgrass Country Club with this 2 story end unit condo in Ponte Vedra Beach. This unit has vaulted ceilings, an updated kitchen & beautiful views of the golf course. Main living areas are downstairs with the master suite upstairs featuring a second bedroom and spacious bonus room, with the last bedroom being downstairs next to a full bathroom. Come enjoy all that Ponte Vedra Beach has to offer here in Sawgrass Country Club. Tifton Cove allows short term rentals. *Unit does not share any walls with neighbors!