Sawgrass, FL
2442 Lorraine Ct
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

2442 Lorraine Ct

2442 Lorraine Ct N · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Lorraine Ct N, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 3 bath Ponte Vedra home with lake view near ocean - 5 minutes to the ocean.
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ponte Vedra . New wood laminate floors . Granite countertops . Fireplace . 400 SF heated and cooled Florida room over looking lake .

(RLNE4953469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Lorraine Ct have any available units?
2442 Lorraine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 2442 Lorraine Ct have?
Some of 2442 Lorraine Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Lorraine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Lorraine Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Lorraine Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 Lorraine Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2442 Lorraine Ct offer parking?
No, 2442 Lorraine Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2442 Lorraine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Lorraine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Lorraine Ct have a pool?
No, 2442 Lorraine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Lorraine Ct have accessible units?
No, 2442 Lorraine Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Lorraine Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Lorraine Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Lorraine Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Lorraine Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
