Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park internet cafe trash valet

Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak!



An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind. Your life demands a beautifully appointed home with designer kitchens, ceiling fans, vinyl wood plank flooring, stainless appliances, private showers or lavish garden tubs. This is Life at First Sight™ with inspiring living conveniences such as a stunning pool with cabanas and grills, advanced fitness with cardio and free-weights, resident fire-pit, bocce ball, free Wi-Fi and more. VOLARIS Live Oak is everything you want surrounded by the life you demand.