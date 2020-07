Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr laundry tennis court courtyard

The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios. The newly renovated amenities include two pools, 24-hour state of the art fitness center, 24-hour laundry facility, resident lounge, and tennis court. Located a short distance from fine restaurants, beaches, and all that prestigious Sarasota has to offer - The Lexington is also convenient to I-75 and SRQ International Airport.