3rd floor 1Br/1bath unit at Promenade Apartment complex on Cocoanut and 10th st. Upgrades will include granite counters and tile backsplash along with newer appliances in the kitchen area as well as granite countertop on elevated prep area. New vanity in bath. Tile throughout for easy cleaning. Large 12 X 12 master bedrooms in these units with large walk-in closets for plenty of storage. Free open parking in newly re-sealed parking lot. Bike rack on site. Coin operated laundry room also on site. Less than a mile to Downtown area and minutes to Lido Beach and shops at St. Armands. Florida Studio Theater is just blocks away. Bus stop on corner for easy access to transportation. Rental price includes water and trash. Please call for showing appointment. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY....Pet friendly for non aggressive breeds. First, Last and Deposit required.