Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving tennis court trash valet

At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need. Choose from a great selection of one or two bedroom apartments to find the right home base for your next life adventure. Life at the beach is easy when work and school are still nearby. Just minutes from downtown and pristine beaches, Huntington Place could be your next home. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.