All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE

516 Bearded Oaks Circle · (207) 299-0728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

516 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL 34232

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss your chance to rent this charming waterfront property in the desirable, maintenance-free, pet friendly community of Bearded Oaks! This 2 bed, 2 bath home features an open layout, split floorpan and spacious screened in lanai overlooking a pond and mature landscaping. Enjoy the peaceful sights and sounds of nature in your own backyard! The large master bedroom features an en suite bath and a walk in closet. The spacious two car garage has a large attic space for additional storage and laundry. Conveniently located at the end of a cul de sac in a deed restricted community which offers a community pool, weekly ground maintenance and irrigation. Just a short drive to the beaches, downtown Sarasota, I-75, public transit, Sarasota Memorial and University Town Center. Annual rental only, association approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE have any available units?
516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE have?
Some of 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq
Sarasota, FL 34237
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity