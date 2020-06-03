516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Don't miss your chance to rent this charming waterfront property in the desirable, maintenance-free, pet friendly community of Bearded Oaks! This 2 bed, 2 bath home features an open layout, split floorpan and spacious screened in lanai overlooking a pond and mature landscaping. Enjoy the peaceful sights and sounds of nature in your own backyard! The large master bedroom features an en suite bath and a walk in closet. The spacious two car garage has a large attic space for additional storage and laundry. Conveniently located at the end of a cul de sac in a deed restricted community which offers a community pool, weekly ground maintenance and irrigation. Just a short drive to the beaches, downtown Sarasota, I-75, public transit, Sarasota Memorial and University Town Center. Annual rental only, association approval required.