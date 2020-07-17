Rent Calculator
All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
4023 SARASOTA AVENUE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4023 SARASOTA AVENUE
4023 Sarasota Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Sarasota
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location
4023 Sarasota Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34234
Indian Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious contemporary home on an amazing oversize lot in a quiet west of trail neighborhood. Available July 1, 2020 for an annual lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE have any available units?
4023 SARASOTA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sarasota, FL
.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Sarasota Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE have?
Some of 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4023 SARASOTA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Sarasota
.
Does 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 SARASOTA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
