3711 TANGIER TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Updated POOL Home in San Remo.San Remo is a classic community near the North Siesta Key bridge; this home has been elegantly updated. The family room overlooks the pool and is filled with natural light. Enjoy the screened-in lanai next to a heated pool with a fenced backyard. The modernized kitchen includes upgraded stainless appliances, granite counters, & a pull-out pantry. The master bedroom contains an updated bath with his & hers glass sinks and a walk-in shower. The 2nd bathroom includes a lovely garden tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks with granite counters. On the other end of the home you will find the 3rd BR, another full bath, laundry facilities, and an exterior entrance. The Best is the shared bayside lot on Roberts Bay with 2 docks for launching a kayak!