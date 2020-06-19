All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 3711 TANGIER TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
3711 TANGIER TERRACE
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:13 PM

3711 TANGIER TERRACE

3711 Tangier Terrace · (727) 348-6152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3711 Tangier Terrace, Sarasota, FL 34239
San Remo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Updated POOL Home in San Remo.San Remo is a classic community near the North Siesta Key bridge; this home has been elegantly updated. The family room overlooks the pool and is filled with natural light. Enjoy the screened-in lanai next to a heated pool with a fenced backyard. The modernized kitchen includes upgraded stainless appliances, granite counters, & a pull-out pantry. The master bedroom contains an updated bath with his & hers glass sinks and a walk-in shower. The 2nd bathroom includes a lovely garden tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks with granite counters. On the other end of the home you will find the 3rd BR, another full bath, laundry facilities, and an exterior entrance. The Best is the shared bayside lot on Roberts Bay with 2 docks for launching a kayak!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 TANGIER TERRACE have any available units?
3711 TANGIER TERRACE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 TANGIER TERRACE have?
Some of 3711 TANGIER TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 TANGIER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3711 TANGIER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 TANGIER TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 3711 TANGIER TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 3711 TANGIER TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3711 TANGIER TERRACE offers parking.
Does 3711 TANGIER TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 TANGIER TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 TANGIER TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 3711 TANGIER TERRACE has a pool.
Does 3711 TANGIER TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3711 TANGIER TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 TANGIER TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 TANGIER TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3711 TANGIER TERRACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N
Sarasota, FL 34240
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Pet Friendly Places
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity