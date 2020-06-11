All apartments in Sarasota
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305

3700 South Osprey Avenue · (941) 328-8999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3700 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Annual unfurnished 2/1 top floor condo near northern entrance to Siesta Key! - Annual, unfurnished 2/1 condo on top floor very close to northern access to Siesta Key. This roomy condo has NO CARPETING-flooring is tile and vinyl. Eat in space in kitchen and pass thru to dining room. Screened in lanai off living room is serene. Full size washer and dryer is in the condo. One designated parking spot comes with the condo. Plaza Gardens is well located for easy access to downtown Sarasota, casual and fine dining, Van Wezel, museums, the arts, Siesta Key or Lido Key Beaches and shopping. Grab your place in the sun-call today as this one won't last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 have any available units?
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
Is 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 pet-friendly?
No, 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 offer parking?
Yes, 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 does offer parking.
Does 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 have a pool?
No, 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 does not have a pool.
Does 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 have accessible units?
No, 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 does not have units with air conditioning.
