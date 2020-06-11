3700 S Osprey Ave., #305

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Annual unfurnished 2/1 top floor condo near northern entrance to Siesta Key! - Annual, unfurnished 2/1 condo on top floor very close to northern access to Siesta Key. This roomy condo has NO CARPETING-flooring is tile and vinyl. Eat in space in kitchen and pass thru to dining room. Screened in lanai off living room is serene. Full size washer and dryer is in the condo. One designated parking spot comes with the condo. Plaza Gardens is well located for easy access to downtown Sarasota, casual and fine dining, Van Wezel, museums, the arts, Siesta Key or Lido Key Beaches and shopping. Grab your place in the sun-call today as this one won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5827208)