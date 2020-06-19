All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:48 PM

3005 CHIANTI COURT

3005 Chianti Ct · (941) 356-1589
Location

3005 Chianti Ct, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1058 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
media room
tennis court
This recently renovated, first floor unit in the gated community of Villagio in Sarasota will not last long! This updated condo is sure to impress! Updates include; new carpet and fresh paint throughout as well as new blinds, upgraded lighting and more! This kitchen is fit for a chef with many large cabinets, a built pantry space and breakfast bar that overlooks the living area. The open concept living and dining area is great for entertaining family and friends! Enjoy the convenience of the built-in desk space, tucked away for added privacy. The over-sized master bedroom boasts en-suite bath and huge walk-in closet. You will never run out storage space with the double closets in the cozy guest bedroom! Step out onto the private patio to enjoy the beautiful Florida weather! Villagio offers covered parking to keep your car cool on hot days! Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and full size washer and dryer. Sorry, pets are not permitted! Trash, pest control, and grounds maintenance included in rent.

Villagio is a centrally located, gated condominium community featuring a grand clubhouse, heated resort style pool, tennis court, fully equipped fitness center, putting green, and more! Location is minutes from Lido Key and Siesta Key Beach, Downtown Sarasota, fine dining, theaters, I-75, University Town Center, Benderson Park, and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 CHIANTI COURT have any available units?
3005 CHIANTI COURT has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 CHIANTI COURT have?
Some of 3005 CHIANTI COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 CHIANTI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3005 CHIANTI COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 CHIANTI COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3005 CHIANTI COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3005 CHIANTI COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3005 CHIANTI COURT does offer parking.
Does 3005 CHIANTI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 CHIANTI COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 CHIANTI COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3005 CHIANTI COURT has a pool.
Does 3005 CHIANTI COURT have accessible units?
No, 3005 CHIANTI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 CHIANTI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 CHIANTI COURT has units with dishwashers.
