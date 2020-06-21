All apartments in Sarasota
Find more places like 2054 Arlington St Apt 100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
2054 Arlington St Apt 100
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

2054 Arlington St Apt 100

2054 Arlington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2054 Arlington Street, Sarasota, FL 34239
Arlington Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 bed 1 bath downstairs corner unit with parking and washer/dryer in unit AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK IN AUGUST. I also have 2 more 1 bedrooms in the complex available sooner if need be.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!
Come and live in one of Sarasota's hottest most happening neighborhoods with several bars, restaurants and shops with in walking distance and near the heart of downtown Sarasota.
Units have been updated and feature tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms only, washer/ dryer in unit, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove, and faux wood blinds on each window, hurricane double pane windows, steel doors for extra insulation and block construction. Each unit has one parking space. There are 4 guest spaces onsite.

Tenant pays all utilities. The total move in is 1st month rent, security deposit of $1500.00 and a water deposit of $150.00. Leases are for one year with option to renew.

CATS ONLY no dogs, and no Section 8.

Call to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 have any available units?
2054 Arlington St Apt 100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota, FL.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 have?
Some of 2054 Arlington St Apt 100's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 currently offering any rent specials?
2054 Arlington St Apt 100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 is pet friendly.
Does 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 offer parking?
Yes, 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 does offer parking.
Does 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 have a pool?
No, 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 does not have a pool.
Does 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 have accessible units?
No, 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 Arlington St Apt 100 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd
Sarasota, FL 34233
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct
Sarasota, FL 34243
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Dog Friendly Apartments
Sarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa