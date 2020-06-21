2054 Arlington St Apt 100

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1 bed 1 bath downstairs corner unit with parking and washer/dryer in unit AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK IN AUGUST. I also have 2 more 1 bedrooms in the complex available sooner if need be.



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

Come and live in one of Sarasota's hottest most happening neighborhoods with several bars, restaurants and shops with in walking distance and near the heart of downtown Sarasota.

Units have been updated and feature tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms only, washer/ dryer in unit, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, stove, and faux wood blinds on each window, hurricane double pane windows, steel doors for extra insulation and block construction. Each unit has one parking space. There are 4 guest spaces onsite.



Tenant pays all utilities. The total move in is 1st month rent, security deposit of $1500.00 and a water deposit of $150.00. Leases are for one year with option to renew.



CATS ONLY no dogs, and no Section 8.



Call to schedule a viewing today!