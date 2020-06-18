All apartments in Sarasota
1773 HARMONY LANE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1773 HARMONY LANE

1773 Harmony Lane · (941) 400-2406
Location

1773 Harmony Lane, Sarasota, FL 34239
Bayview Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This West of Trail, West of Osprey home rests on Harmony Ln next to Cherokee Park and is surrounded by multi-million dollar homes in one of the most sought after locations in all of Sarasota. Walk to Morton's Market in Southside Village, Southside Elementary, Selby Gardens, Island Park, downtown and Siesta Key. Be perfectly close to the bay. Rays of sun shine through the trees lining the street and into the windows with a bright and airy open floor plan. Each bedroom is situated with its own bath on separate sides of the home. Being recently updated, move right in and enjoy spending evenings grilling on the back patio with mature landscaping. Have condo style living with a smaller low maintenance home and yard in the best area of Sarasota. Take a moment to explore the area nearby and make an appointment to see this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1773 HARMONY LANE have any available units?
1773 HARMONY LANE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1773 HARMONY LANE have?
Some of 1773 HARMONY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1773 HARMONY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1773 HARMONY LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 HARMONY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1773 HARMONY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 1773 HARMONY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1773 HARMONY LANE does offer parking.
Does 1773 HARMONY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1773 HARMONY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 HARMONY LANE have a pool?
No, 1773 HARMONY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1773 HARMONY LANE have accessible units?
No, 1773 HARMONY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 HARMONY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1773 HARMONY LANE has units with dishwashers.
