1773 HARMONY LANE

This West of Trail, West of Osprey home rests on Harmony Ln next to Cherokee Park and is surrounded by multi-million dollar homes in one of the most sought after locations in all of Sarasota. Walk to Morton's Market in Southside Village, Southside Elementary, Selby Gardens, Island Park, downtown and Siesta Key. Be perfectly close to the bay. Rays of sun shine through the trees lining the street and into the windows with a bright and airy open floor plan. Each bedroom is situated with its own bath on separate sides of the home. Being recently updated, move right in and enjoy spending evenings grilling on the back patio with mature landscaping. Have condo style living with a smaller low maintenance home and yard in the best area of Sarasota. Take a moment to explore the area nearby and make an appointment to see this beautiful home.