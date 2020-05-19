All apartments in Sarasota
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1250 2nd Street - 102

1250 2nd Street · (941) 376-6950
Location

1250 2nd Street, Sarasota, FL 34236

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Large open kitchen / dinning & living room, new ceramic floors, new paint, new appliances. Screened lanai in ground floor units or balcony on 2nd floor units. Water, sewer and garbage removal included in rent. Available now. Unfurnished, pets welcome, assigned parking spots. The Best of City living!
End unit, two bedroom & one bathroom apartment , open kitchen, dining & living room combo with private, sunny lanai / balcony. New tile floor, new appliances, new paint. Floor to ceiling windows provide abundance of natural light. In the heart of Downtown Sarasota. Unfurnished, minimum 6 months lease. Pets welcome. Laundry facility on premises. Reserved parking spots

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 2nd Street - 102 have any available units?
1250 2nd Street - 102 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 2nd Street - 102 have?
Some of 1250 2nd Street - 102's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 2nd Street - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 2nd Street - 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 2nd Street - 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 2nd Street - 102 is pet friendly.
Does 1250 2nd Street - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 1250 2nd Street - 102 does offer parking.
Does 1250 2nd Street - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 2nd Street - 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 2nd Street - 102 have a pool?
No, 1250 2nd Street - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1250 2nd Street - 102 have accessible units?
No, 1250 2nd Street - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 2nd Street - 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 2nd Street - 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
