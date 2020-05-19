1250 2nd Street - 102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Large open kitchen / dinning & living room, new ceramic floors, new paint, new appliances. Screened lanai in ground floor units or balcony on 2nd floor units. Water, sewer and garbage removal included in rent. Available now. Unfurnished, pets welcome, assigned parking spots. The Best of City living!

End unit, two bedroom & one bathroom apartment , open kitchen, dining & living room combo with private, sunny lanai / balcony. New tile floor, new appliances, new paint. Floor to ceiling windows provide abundance of natural light. In the heart of Downtown Sarasota. Unfurnished, minimum 6 months lease. Pets welcome. Laundry facility on premises. Reserved parking spots