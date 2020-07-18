1211 TALLYWOOD DR

Amenities
55+ Community. A beautiful villa at a great price! This super-clean 2/2 +carport, end-unit villa in Tallywood is light & bright with windows on 3 sides. Updated kitchen and guest bath. Newer luxury vinyl plank in baths and hall; new carpet in living/dining room and bedrooms. Freshly painted. Walk-in closet in master. Inside laundry. Park in unassigned parking right in front of the unit or in the dedicated carport. Easy drive to downtown, UTC Mall, I-75, and beaches. Small pet with $100 fee and $25/mo. pet rent considered (no aggressive breeds). This is a non-smoking unit. Available now as an unfurnished annual rental.