Home
/
Sarasota, FL
/
1211 TALLYWOOD DR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1211 TALLYWOOD DR

1211 Tallywood Drive · (941) 957-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1211 Tallywood Drive, Sarasota, FL 34237

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7006 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
55+ Community. A beautiful villa at a great price! This super-clean 2/2 +carport, end-unit villa in Tallywood is light & bright with windows on 3 sides. Updated kitchen and guest bath. Newer luxury vinyl plank in baths and hall; new carpet in living/dining room and bedrooms. Freshly painted. Walk-in closet in master. Inside laundry. Park in unassigned parking right in front of the unit or in the dedicated carport. Easy drive to downtown, UTC Mall, I-75, and beaches. Small pet with $100 fee and $25/mo. pet rent considered (no aggressive breeds). This is a non-smoking unit. Available now as an unfurnished annual rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 TALLYWOOD DR have any available units?
1211 TALLYWOOD DR has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 TALLYWOOD DR have?
Some of 1211 TALLYWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 TALLYWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
1211 TALLYWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 TALLYWOOD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 TALLYWOOD DR is pet friendly.
Does 1211 TALLYWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 1211 TALLYWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 1211 TALLYWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 TALLYWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 TALLYWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 1211 TALLYWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 1211 TALLYWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 1211 TALLYWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 TALLYWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 TALLYWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
