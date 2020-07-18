1211 TALLYWOOD DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

55+ Community. A beautiful villa at a great price! This super-clean 2/2 +carport, end-unit villa in Tallywood is light & bright with windows on 3 sides. Updated kitchen and guest bath. Newer luxury vinyl plank in baths and hall; new carpet in living/dining room and bedrooms. Freshly painted. Walk-in closet in master. Inside laundry. Park in unassigned parking right in front of the unit or in the dedicated carport. Easy drive to downtown, UTC Mall, I-75, and beaches. Small pet with $100 fee and $25/mo. pet rent considered (no aggressive breeds). This is a non-smoking unit. Available now as an unfurnished annual rental.