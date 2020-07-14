4027 CONDOR LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached carport. This beautiful home has been renovated top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinets with slow close doors and drawers. All new windows, hardware, fans and appliances. Both bathrooms provide granite counter tops with white subway tile finishes. Inside laundry with brand new washer and dryer. Large backyard with shady trees. New A/C, water heater, plumbing and windows and doors and much more. Good credit (680+) and background required. Income must be at least 3x the rent. Sorry no pets. First, last and security is required.