All apartments in Sarasota Springs
Find more places like 4027 CONDOR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota Springs, FL
/
4027 CONDOR LANE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4027 CONDOR LANE

4027 Condor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sarasota Springs
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

4027 Condor Lane, Sarasota Springs, FL 34232
Sarasota Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached carport. This beautiful home has been renovated top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinets with slow close doors and drawers. All new windows, hardware, fans and appliances. Both bathrooms provide granite counter tops with white subway tile finishes. Inside laundry with brand new washer and dryer. Large backyard with shady trees. New A/C, water heater, plumbing and windows and doors and much more. Good credit (680+) and background required. Income must be at least 3x the rent. Sorry no pets. First, last and security is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 CONDOR LANE have any available units?
4027 CONDOR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sarasota Springs, FL.
What amenities does 4027 CONDOR LANE have?
Some of 4027 CONDOR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4027 CONDOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4027 CONDOR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 CONDOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4027 CONDOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota Springs.
Does 4027 CONDOR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4027 CONDOR LANE offers parking.
Does 4027 CONDOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4027 CONDOR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 CONDOR LANE have a pool?
No, 4027 CONDOR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4027 CONDOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 4027 CONDOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 CONDOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4027 CONDOR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4027 CONDOR LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4027 CONDOR LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sarasota Springs 1 BedroomsSarasota Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sarasota Springs Apartments with BalconiesSarasota Springs Apartments with Pools
Sarasota Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Pinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FL
Bee Ridge, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee