Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3012 Lalani Boulevard

3012 Lalani Boulevard · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3012 Lalani Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL 34232

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3012 LALANI Boulevard Sarasota FL · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,404 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requi

(RLNE5743520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Lalani Boulevard have any available units?
3012 Lalani Boulevard has a unit available for $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3012 Lalani Boulevard have?
Some of 3012 Lalani Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Lalani Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Lalani Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Lalani Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Lalani Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota Springs.
Does 3012 Lalani Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3012 Lalani Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3012 Lalani Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Lalani Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Lalani Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3012 Lalani Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3012 Lalani Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3012 Lalani Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Lalani Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Lalani Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Lalani Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3012 Lalani Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
