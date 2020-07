Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities community garden parking garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pool 24hr gym 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging car wash area cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet valet service

* Full sized GE washer and dryers

* Heated and salt-water pool









MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Receive two months free (select units & lease terms)! Plus, any lease within 24 hours receives up to a $500 gift card or rent discount! *See agent for details. Why leave home when Ridgelake Apartments has it all? From the moment you walk through the front door, youll feel the comfort that makes our community a place you will want to call home. Lush grounds, world-class amenities, and a well-appointed community contribute to a higher standard of living in Sarasota.Convenient shopping, local museums, and award-winning beaches are all close at hand with a robust community activity schedule to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Whether its enjoying some quiet time in the community garden, practicing your downward dog on the yoga lawn or relaxing lakeside, Ridgelake is sure to please.