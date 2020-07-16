9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities
You will love this absolutely stunning pool home in a gated community, superior furnishings and decorated to please the most particular of tenants. Two bedrooms, den, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a wine refrigerator, and granite countertops. King bed in master, queen in the guest bedroom, internet and cable ready, and a pool and lake view. This home has it all and it is centrally located on Palmer Ranch with easy access to the world-famous Siesta Key Beach, shops, restaurants, and the Legacy walking and biking trail are within two blocks of the community. RENTED DEC THROUGH APRIL 2021.