Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:53 PM

9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE

9779 Knightsbridge Circle · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9779 Knightsbridge Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
You will love this absolutely stunning pool home in a gated community, superior furnishings and decorated to please the most particular of tenants. Two bedrooms, den, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a wine refrigerator, and granite countertops. King bed in master, queen in the guest bedroom, internet and cable ready, and a pool and lake view. This home has it all and it is centrally located on Palmer Ranch with easy access to the world-famous Siesta Key Beach, shops, restaurants, and the Legacy walking and biking trail are within two blocks of the community. RENTED DEC THROUGH APRIL 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
