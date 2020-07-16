9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

You will love this absolutely stunning pool home in a gated community, superior furnishings and decorated to please the most particular of tenants. Two bedrooms, den, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a wine refrigerator, and granite countertops. King bed in master, queen in the guest bedroom, internet and cable ready, and a pool and lake view. This home has it all and it is centrally located on Palmer Ranch with easy access to the world-famous Siesta Key Beach, shops, restaurants, and the Legacy walking and biking trail are within two blocks of the community. RENTED DEC THROUGH APRIL 2021.