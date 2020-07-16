8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage guest parking sauna tennis court

Wow! This stunning condo and offers SPECTACULAR views of the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy your updated kitchen with expanded Granite Countertops. You may never want to leave. Every room in this home is cozy and comfortable which will make it difficult to choose which room you want to hang out in. This home offers laundry in residence, is turnkey furnished, an assigned carport and guest parking. Not only one, but TWO heated pools, TWO lighted tennis courts, pickle ball, billiards, remodeled fitness center, remodeled clubhouse, boat docks with lifts allowed, BBQ Patios, bike storage, kayak racks, saunas, and a remodeled Gulf Side social room.

It’s like a vacation every day and you will never run out of things to do. This home is a short walk to three of Siesta Key’s favorite restaurants or ride the Siesta Key Trolleys to Siesta Village. Enjoy being close to all the cultural activities Sarasota has to offer. Inquire NOW to secure your spot in the AMAZING GULF view condo!