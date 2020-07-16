All apartments in Sarasota County
8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD

8776 Midnight Pass Road · (941) 441-6060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8776 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304C · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
sauna
tennis court
Wow! This stunning condo and offers SPECTACULAR views of the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy your updated kitchen with expanded Granite Countertops. You may never want to leave. Every room in this home is cozy and comfortable which will make it difficult to choose which room you want to hang out in. This home offers laundry in residence, is turnkey furnished, an assigned carport and guest parking. Not only one, but TWO heated pools, TWO lighted tennis courts, pickle ball, billiards, remodeled fitness center, remodeled clubhouse, boat docks with lifts allowed, BBQ Patios, bike storage, kayak racks, saunas, and a remodeled Gulf Side social room.
It’s like a vacation every day and you will never run out of things to do. This home is a short walk to three of Siesta Key’s favorite restaurants or ride the Siesta Key Trolleys to Siesta Village. Enjoy being close to all the cultural activities Sarasota has to offer. Inquire NOW to secure your spot in the AMAZING GULF view condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have any available units?
8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have?
Some of 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offers parking.
Does 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has a pool.
Does 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
