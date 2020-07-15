All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:29 AM

7753 Bergamo Ave

7753 Bergamo Avenue · (217) 390-0616
Location

7753 Bergamo Avenue, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7753 Bergamo · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1853 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rent Today! $50,000 in upgrades! Take a look at this incredible, rarely available 4 bedroom/3 bathroom townhouse in VillageWalk in the Palmer Ranch area of Sarasota. Beautiful new kitchen and remodeled bathrooms. Look at the gorgeous new staircase. Relax on your large private courtyard patio off the living area or on your upstairs terrace off the master bedroom.For more photos go to http://sunshinecapturedtours.com/90838. Lawn service is included. Enjoy resort style living with miles of walking paths along scenic lakes and bridges, a complete state-of-the-art fitness center, 6 Har-Tru tennis courts, 2 pickleball courts, 1 heated lap pool and another huge tropical resort style pool outside the stately clubhouse. VillageWalk even has their own gas station, cafe, hair salon, gift shop and post office, all within their gated community. Many activities are available for you to participate in too. Just 8 miles to Siesta Key Beach, 10 miles to Nokomis Beach, 12 miles to downtown Sarasota or downtown Venice to the south. Call today...rentals like this don't come around very often.

(RLNE5425054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7753 Bergamo Ave have any available units?
7753 Bergamo Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7753 Bergamo Ave have?
Some of 7753 Bergamo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7753 Bergamo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7753 Bergamo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7753 Bergamo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7753 Bergamo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7753 Bergamo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7753 Bergamo Ave offers parking.
Does 7753 Bergamo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7753 Bergamo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7753 Bergamo Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7753 Bergamo Ave has a pool.
Does 7753 Bergamo Ave have accessible units?
No, 7753 Bergamo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7753 Bergamo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7753 Bergamo Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7753 Bergamo Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7753 Bergamo Ave has units with air conditioning.
