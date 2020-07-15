7753 Bergamo Ave

Amenities

Rent Today! $50,000 in upgrades! Take a look at this incredible, rarely available 4 bedroom/3 bathroom townhouse in VillageWalk in the Palmer Ranch area of Sarasota. Beautiful new kitchen and remodeled bathrooms. Look at the gorgeous new staircase. Relax on your large private courtyard patio off the living area or on your upstairs terrace off the master bedroom.For more photos go to http://sunshinecapturedtours.com/90838. Lawn service is included. Enjoy resort style living with miles of walking paths along scenic lakes and bridges, a complete state-of-the-art fitness center, 6 Har-Tru tennis courts, 2 pickleball courts, 1 heated lap pool and another huge tropical resort style pool outside the stately clubhouse. VillageWalk even has their own gas station, cafe, hair salon, gift shop and post office, all within their gated community. Many activities are available for you to participate in too. Just 8 miles to Siesta Key Beach, 10 miles to Nokomis Beach, 12 miles to downtown Sarasota or downtown Venice to the south. Call today...rentals like this don't come around very often.



