Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

5968 RACHELE DRIVE

5968 Rachele Drive · (941) 730-3808
Location

5968 Rachele Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34243

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1598 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Longwood Run. Escape the cold weather, come to paradise and enjoy the Florida active lifestyle. This beautiful turnkey home is located in a cul-de-sac with a private salt water heated pool with a sun shelf, fountains, pebble-tec finish and panoramic enclosed lanai with custom built bamboo bar for entertaining outdoors. Great neighborhood for walking and bike riding. Spacious and bright kitchen with custom wood cabinetry, Corian countertops, kinetico water system and high end appliances. Updated master bedroom and bathroom features dual sinks, granite tops, walk in shower and ceramic tile throughout. The master suite has a walk-in California closet, cathedral ceilings and private french doors access leading to the pool area. Just minutes from I-75, UTC mall, shopping, dining amenities, Nathan Benderson Park, SRQ airport within a short 7 minute drive. Longwood Run Athletic Club is just a short walk distance for tennis, lap pool and workout center. Two golf communities just minutes from the house, Palm Aire Country Club and University Park Country Club, Ringling Museum, downtown Sarasota and our amazing beaches. One of Sarasota's best vacation rentals for you to enjoy. Owner pays for weekly landscaping, weekly pool service, basic cable/internet and professional house cleaning every 3 months. Tenants pay for electricity and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5968 RACHELE DRIVE have any available units?
5968 RACHELE DRIVE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5968 RACHELE DRIVE have?
Some of 5968 RACHELE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5968 RACHELE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5968 RACHELE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5968 RACHELE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5968 RACHELE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 5968 RACHELE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5968 RACHELE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5968 RACHELE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5968 RACHELE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5968 RACHELE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5968 RACHELE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5968 RACHELE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5968 RACHELE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5968 RACHELE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5968 RACHELE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5968 RACHELE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5968 RACHELE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
