5968 RACHELE DRIVE

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Longwood Run. Escape the cold weather, come to paradise and enjoy the Florida active lifestyle. This beautiful turnkey home is located in a cul-de-sac with a private salt water heated pool with a sun shelf, fountains, pebble-tec finish and panoramic enclosed lanai with custom built bamboo bar for entertaining outdoors. Great neighborhood for walking and bike riding. Spacious and bright kitchen with custom wood cabinetry, Corian countertops, kinetico water system and high end appliances. Updated master bedroom and bathroom features dual sinks, granite tops, walk in shower and ceramic tile throughout. The master suite has a walk-in California closet, cathedral ceilings and private french doors access leading to the pool area. Just minutes from I-75, UTC mall, shopping, dining amenities, Nathan Benderson Park, SRQ airport within a short 7 minute drive. Longwood Run Athletic Club is just a short walk distance for tennis, lap pool and workout center. Two golf communities just minutes from the house, Palm Aire Country Club and University Park Country Club, Ringling Museum, downtown Sarasota and our amazing beaches. One of Sarasota's best vacation rentals for you to enjoy. Owner pays for weekly landscaping, weekly pool service, basic cable/internet and professional house cleaning every 3 months. Tenants pay for electricity and water.