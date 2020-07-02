All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:08 PM

5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104

5510 Rosehill Road · (941) 300-1941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5510 Rosehill Road, Sarasota County, FL 34233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Don't miss out! This stunning 2 bed/2 bath first floor end unit condo with one car detached garage in Admirals Walk is a must-see! The open floor plan make this 1112 sq ft condo feel extra spacious. Designer details such as upgraded lighting and ceiling fans and rich wood laminate flooring add an additional touch of luxury. Each bedroom features its very own en suite bath and large walk in closet. The master bath even has an oversized garden tub to relax in after a long day. Wood laminate flooring throughout with tile in the bathrooms. Appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, Full size washer and dryer. Pets Considered.

Located off of Clark Road, Admirals Walk is highly desirable and sought after gated community. Enjoy the use of all the community's recreational facilities such as Clubhouse, Pool, Hot Tub, Fitness center, Game Room, Playground, and Grilling areas. Quick and easy access to I-75 and just a short drive to nearby Palmer Ranch, Siesta Key Beach, shopping centers and restaurants. This really is resort style living at its best! Lawn care, water, sewer, and trash are included in rent. Call today to schedule your showing!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 have any available units?
5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 have?
Some of 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104 has units with air conditioning.
