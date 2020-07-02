5510 Rosehill Rd Unit 104

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Don't miss out! This stunning 2 bed/2 bath first floor end unit condo with one car detached garage in Admirals Walk is a must-see! The open floor plan make this 1112 sq ft condo feel extra spacious. Designer details such as upgraded lighting and ceiling fans and rich wood laminate flooring add an additional touch of luxury. Each bedroom features its very own en suite bath and large walk in closet. The master bath even has an oversized garden tub to relax in after a long day. Wood laminate flooring throughout with tile in the bathrooms. Appliances include: refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, Full size washer and dryer. Pets Considered.



Located off of Clark Road, Admirals Walk is highly desirable and sought after gated community. Enjoy the use of all the community's recreational facilities such as Clubhouse, Pool, Hot Tub, Fitness center, Game Room, Playground, and Grilling areas. Quick and easy access to I-75 and just a short drive to nearby Palmer Ranch, Siesta Key Beach, shopping centers and restaurants. This really is resort style living at its best! Lawn care, water, sewer, and trash are included in rent. Call today to schedule your showing!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.



Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.