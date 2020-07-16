All apartments in Sarasota County
421 CERROMAR TERRACE

421 Cerromar Terrace · (941) 321-6858
Location

421 Cerromar Terrace, Sarasota County, FL 34293
Plantation

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 471 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Spectacular views of the 7th green and lake! The Plantation is a quiet, mature, active lifestyle community located near shopping, restaurants and area attractions, including Gulf Beaches, The Braves Cool Now stadium and area golf courses. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor condo is freshly remodeled with wood laminate floors, new kitchen and baths, stainless appliances, granite counters, and fresh paint. 2 screened lanais for enjoying the outdoors in the morning with your coffee or evening with your glass of wine. Covered parking with storage for your “playground equipment.” Cool off at the heated community pool. Enjoy social activities with your neighbors. Miles of walking paths and club memberships for social, golf and tennis are available. Available after November 1st and fully-furnished, turnkey seasonal or annual rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 CERROMAR TERRACE have any available units?
421 CERROMAR TERRACE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 421 CERROMAR TERRACE have?
Some of 421 CERROMAR TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 CERROMAR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
421 CERROMAR TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 CERROMAR TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 421 CERROMAR TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 421 CERROMAR TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 421 CERROMAR TERRACE offers parking.
Does 421 CERROMAR TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 CERROMAR TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 CERROMAR TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 421 CERROMAR TERRACE has a pool.
Does 421 CERROMAR TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 421 CERROMAR TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 421 CERROMAR TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 CERROMAR TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 CERROMAR TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 CERROMAR TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
