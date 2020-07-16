421 CERROMAR TERRACE

Amenities

Spectacular views of the 7th green and lake! The Plantation is a quiet, mature, active lifestyle community located near shopping, restaurants and area attractions, including Gulf Beaches, The Braves Cool Now stadium and area golf courses. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor condo is freshly remodeled with wood laminate floors, new kitchen and baths, stainless appliances, granite counters, and fresh paint. 2 screened lanais for enjoying the outdoors in the morning with your coffee or evening with your glass of wine. Covered parking with storage for your “playground equipment.” Cool off at the heated community pool. Enjoy social activities with your neighbors. Miles of walking paths and club memberships for social, golf and tennis are available. Available after November 1st and fully-furnished, turnkey seasonal or annual rental.