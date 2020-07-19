All apartments in Sarasota County
4119 Keats Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:07 PM

4119 Keats Drive

4119 Keats Drive · (941) 462-2894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4119 Keats Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34241

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this fantastic home in Bent Tree Village, great location close to everything you love. This home offers large living area with beautiful Italian Marble Flooring, upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook, and two good size bedrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee on the oversize screened -in lanai. Bent Tree Social Membership is included, a wonderful community to enjoy some free time with family and friends. Conveniently located close to I-75, dinning, entertaining and shopping, not to mention our award winning beaches. Owner must approve all pets. Lawn care included. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Keats Drive have any available units?
4119 Keats Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4119 Keats Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Keats Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Keats Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4119 Keats Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4119 Keats Drive offer parking?
No, 4119 Keats Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4119 Keats Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Keats Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Keats Drive have a pool?
No, 4119 Keats Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Keats Drive have accessible units?
No, 4119 Keats Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Keats Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Keats Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4119 Keats Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4119 Keats Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
