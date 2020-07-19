4119 Keats Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this fantastic home in Bent Tree Village, great location close to everything you love. This home offers large living area with beautiful Italian Marble Flooring, upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook, and two good size bedrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee on the oversize screened -in lanai. Bent Tree Social Membership is included, a wonderful community to enjoy some free time with family and friends. Conveniently located close to I-75, dinning, entertaining and shopping, not to mention our award winning beaches. Owner must approve all pets. Lawn care included. In addition to the rent, a resident benefits fee of $29.99 will be applied.