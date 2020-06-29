All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

3571 Parkridge Circle

3571 Parkridge Cir · (941) 243-8797 ext. 101
Location

3571 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL 34243

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3571 Parkridge Circle · Avail. Aug 15

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1954 sqft

Amenities

3571 Parkridge Circle Available 08/15/20 Large Town Home w/Garage in Parkridge - NOTE: RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, WATER AND SEWER.
Large (1954sf) 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story town home w/1 CAR GARAGE & BONUS ROOM in beautiful, gated Parkridge residential subdivision. First floor features tall ceilings, large family rm, dining area, screened lanai and a half bath. Kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry, stainless appliances, corian counters and a breakfast bar as well as a dining nook. Tile throughout the entire first floor. Second floor features large master bedroom w/walk in closet, walk in shower & dual sinks, 2 guest bedrooms, a bonus room and guest bath. The unit has a small lake view. Amenities include heated community pool, maintenance free landscape, basic cable and gated entry. Conveniently located minutes to UTC mall, Benderson Park and adjacent to shopping centers, restaurants & fitness center. Located approx 15 mins to downtown Sarasota and approx 20 mins to beach.
PETS OKAY!
Call Doreen Gentz, Licensed Broker Associate, 941-260-9347 (Orquera Florida Investments)
Note: Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Parties are advised to verify.

(RLNE3297909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 Parkridge Circle have any available units?
3571 Parkridge Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3571 Parkridge Circle have?
Some of 3571 Parkridge Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3571 Parkridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3571 Parkridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 Parkridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3571 Parkridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3571 Parkridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3571 Parkridge Circle offers parking.
Does 3571 Parkridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3571 Parkridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 Parkridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3571 Parkridge Circle has a pool.
Does 3571 Parkridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 3571 Parkridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 Parkridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3571 Parkridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3571 Parkridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3571 Parkridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
