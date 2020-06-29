Amenities

3571 Parkridge Circle Available 08/15/20 Large Town Home w/Garage in Parkridge - NOTE: RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, WATER AND SEWER.

Large (1954sf) 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story town home w/1 CAR GARAGE & BONUS ROOM in beautiful, gated Parkridge residential subdivision. First floor features tall ceilings, large family rm, dining area, screened lanai and a half bath. Kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry, stainless appliances, corian counters and a breakfast bar as well as a dining nook. Tile throughout the entire first floor. Second floor features large master bedroom w/walk in closet, walk in shower & dual sinks, 2 guest bedrooms, a bonus room and guest bath. The unit has a small lake view. Amenities include heated community pool, maintenance free landscape, basic cable and gated entry. Conveniently located minutes to UTC mall, Benderson Park and adjacent to shopping centers, restaurants & fitness center. Located approx 15 mins to downtown Sarasota and approx 20 mins to beach.

PETS OKAY!

