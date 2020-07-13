2114 Couver Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home only mins away from Siesta Key. This 3 bedroom home features over 1400 sq ft of living space, as well as a partially fenced in backyard. Step inside to the oversize living room which is located right off the kitchen and immediately you will notice how light and bright the room is. Located directly off the living room you can find the master bedroom and master bathroom. The master bathroom boasts a large walk in shower as well as the laundry area with washer and dryer. The kitchen is well equipped with ample counter and cabinet space. Off the kitchen is a large dining area that could act as an office space as well. Two guest bedrooms and guest bathroom are located down a separate hallway off of the living room.

Centrally located in Sarasota only mins from Siesta Key, US 41, Downtown Sarasota,.



