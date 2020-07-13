All apartments in Sarasota County
Find more places like 2114 Couver Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
2114 Couver Dr
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:34 AM

2114 Couver Dr

2114 Couver Drive · (941) 462-2894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2114 Couver Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home only mins away from Siesta Key. This 3 bedroom home features over 1400 sq ft of living space, as well as a partially fenced in backyard. Step inside to the oversize living room which is located right off the kitchen and immediately you will notice how light and bright the room is. Located directly off the living room you can find the master bedroom and master bathroom. The master bathroom boasts a large walk in shower as well as the laundry area with washer and dryer. The kitchen is well equipped with ample counter and cabinet space. Off the kitchen is a large dining area that could act as an office space as well. Two guest bedrooms and guest bathroom are located down a separate hallway off of the living room.
Centrally located in Sarasota only mins from Siesta Key, US 41, Downtown Sarasota,.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/2114-couver-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Couver Dr have any available units?
2114 Couver Dr has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2114 Couver Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Couver Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Couver Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2114 Couver Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2114 Couver Dr offer parking?
No, 2114 Couver Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2114 Couver Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2114 Couver Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Couver Dr have a pool?
No, 2114 Couver Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Couver Dr have accessible units?
No, 2114 Couver Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Couver Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Couver Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Couver Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 Couver Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2114 Couver Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr
Sarasota, FL 34232
The DeSota
1415 2nd St
Sarasota, FL 34236
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir
Sarasota, FL 34238
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr
Sarasota, FL 34237
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr
Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236

Similar Pages

Sarasota County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Haven, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLNorth Port, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLBee Ridge, FLFruitville, FLEnglewood, FLSouth Venice, FL
South Sarasota, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLVenice, FLOsprey, FLVenice Gardens, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity