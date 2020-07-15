All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:20 AM

1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE

1769 Pinyon Pine Drive · (941) 284-1313
Location

1769 Pinyon Pine Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34240

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3222 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to a beautiful two stories home in Villages at Pinetree Subdivision. This spacious 3222sf under-air and home has plenty features to offer, 4 beds, 3 bathes, 3 car garages, high ceiling, articulate real wood floor on the first level, spacious nicely kitchen desin accompany by Corian counter tops, attractive color cabinetry, closet pantry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large master bedroom on the first floor that has its own larde en-suite bathroom, two sink vanity, walk in custom shelf closet, a large 2nd closet in master suite as well. The second bedroom and bathroom on the other end of the first floor is very privacy can be use for guess, the 3rd and 4th bedroom are on the upper level, there are 3 car garage that is spacious enough for all your parkings, an enclosed lanai for your out door air enjoyment. Close to Tatum Ridge Elementary which is 5 stars Elementary school, Audubon Nature Center, hiking hill, farmer's market, I75, minutes to University Town Center, and not to far from down town and the beach. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE have any available units?
1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE have?
Some of 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
