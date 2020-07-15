1769 PINYON PINE DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to a beautiful two stories home in Villages at Pinetree Subdivision. This spacious 3222sf under-air and home has plenty features to offer, 4 beds, 3 bathes, 3 car garages, high ceiling, articulate real wood floor on the first level, spacious nicely kitchen desin accompany by Corian counter tops, attractive color cabinetry, closet pantry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large master bedroom on the first floor that has its own larde en-suite bathroom, two sink vanity, walk in custom shelf closet, a large 2nd closet in master suite as well. The second bedroom and bathroom on the other end of the first floor is very privacy can be use for guess, the 3rd and 4th bedroom are on the upper level, there are 3 car garage that is spacious enough for all your parkings, an enclosed lanai for your out door air enjoyment. Close to Tatum Ridge Elementary which is 5 stars Elementary school, Audubon Nature Center, hiking hill, farmer's market, I75, minutes to University Town Center, and not to far from down town and the beach. Must see to appreciate.