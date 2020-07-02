1701 BURGOS DRIVE

Amenities

Spectacular town home in sought after Isles on Palmer Ranch, immaculate in every way, beautifully decorated and well equipped, three bedroom, two and a half baths, laundry room, and one car attached garage, flat screen TV in living room, sliding glass doors open onto a spacious screened lanai, bright open floor plan, well-equipped kitchen, all bedrooms are on second level; this town home is in like new condition in a community with all the amenities; fitness center, clubhouse, sports pavilion, oversized heated pool, 4 lighted tennis courts. This exceptional community is centrally located on Palmer Ranch and is close to a shopping mall, Publix supermarket, several banks, yet offers the suburban attributes of tree-lined streets and sidewalks. It is just minutes to the world famous Siesta Key's sugary sandy beaches, shops, and restaurants, the Legacy Trail is nearby, and downtown Sarasota's cultural activities are less than 30 minutes away. RENTED JAN, FEB, MARCH, APRIL, MAY, JUNE 2020. Call for off-season rates.