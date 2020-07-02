All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

1701 BURGOS DRIVE

1701 Burgos Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1701 Burgos Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spectacular town home in sought after Isles on Palmer Ranch, immaculate in every way, beautifully decorated and well equipped, three bedroom, two and a half baths, laundry room, and one car attached garage, flat screen TV in living room, sliding glass doors open onto a spacious screened lanai, bright open floor plan, well-equipped kitchen, all bedrooms are on second level; this town home is in like new condition in a community with all the amenities; fitness center, clubhouse, sports pavilion, oversized heated pool, 4 lighted tennis courts. This exceptional community is centrally located on Palmer Ranch and is close to a shopping mall, Publix supermarket, several banks, yet offers the suburban attributes of tree-lined streets and sidewalks. It is just minutes to the world famous Siesta Key's sugary sandy beaches, shops, and restaurants, the Legacy Trail is nearby, and downtown Sarasota's cultural activities are less than 30 minutes away. RENTED JAN, FEB, MARCH, APRIL, MAY, JUNE 2020. Call for off-season rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 BURGOS DRIVE have any available units?
1701 BURGOS DRIVE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1701 BURGOS DRIVE have?
Some of 1701 BURGOS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 BURGOS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1701 BURGOS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 BURGOS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1701 BURGOS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1701 BURGOS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1701 BURGOS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1701 BURGOS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 BURGOS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 BURGOS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1701 BURGOS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1701 BURGOS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1701 BURGOS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 BURGOS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 BURGOS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 BURGOS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 BURGOS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
