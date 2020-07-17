1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court

CHARMING PELICAN COVE - Newly updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the resort community of Pelican Cove. This 2nd floor unit features decorator furnishings, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and everything you need to enjoy a vacation getaway or extended stay. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened lanai which offers peaceful, tropical views. WiFi, cable TV included and a washer/dryer in the unit for your convenience. Pelican Cove, a gated community, sits on 75 acres of lush landscaping. There are 6 swimming pools, lighted tennis courts, exercise room, clubhouse, private harbor, kayak launch, walking paths through tropical foliage leading to Little Sarasota Bay with peaceful waterfront views. Conveniently located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Siesta Key Beach, ranked #1 in the USA. Sorry no pets allowed. Non-smoking unit. TWO MONTH MINIMUM REQUIRED. AVAILABLE STARTING APRIL 1, 2020!

