Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223

1677 Brookhouse Circle · (941) 225-0553
Location

1677 Brookhouse Circle, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
CHARMING PELICAN COVE - Newly updated 2 bed/2 bath condo in the resort community of Pelican Cove. This 2nd floor unit features decorator furnishings, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and everything you need to enjoy a vacation getaway or extended stay. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened lanai which offers peaceful, tropical views. WiFi, cable TV included and a washer/dryer in the unit for your convenience. Pelican Cove, a gated community, sits on 75 acres of lush landscaping. There are 6 swimming pools, lighted tennis courts, exercise room, clubhouse, private harbor, kayak launch, walking paths through tropical foliage leading to Little Sarasota Bay with peaceful waterfront views. Conveniently located just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Siesta Key Beach, ranked #1 in the USA. Sorry no pets allowed. Non-smoking unit. TWO MONTH MINIMUM REQUIRED. AVAILABLE STARTING APRIL 1, 2020!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 have any available units?
1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 have?
Some of 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 currently offering any rent specials?
1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 pet-friendly?
No, 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 offer parking?
Yes, 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 offers parking.
Does 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 have a pool?
Yes, 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 has a pool.
Does 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 have accessible units?
No, 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1677 Brookhouse Circle, BR223 has units with air conditioning.
