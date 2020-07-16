All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

107 HOURGLASS DRIVE

107 Hourglass Drive · (941) 922-8400
Location

107 Hourglass Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34293

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2348 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Where else can you find a 2,350 sq.ft. detached 2 car garage home for under $2,000/ mo so close the beach and everything Venice has to offer? Large split floor plan home tucked away in Hourglass Lakes Estates on a quiet non-through street near Jacaranda and 776. Features include a large living room, dining room, family room, large interior laundry room with a sink and storage cabinets, open kitchen with a breakfast bar that opens to the large family room. Shaded lanai and a two-car garage. Large master suite with walk-in closets. There is also a sitting room, office, or nursery at one end and two walk-in closets, a master bath, with a separate tub and shower, stained glass windows, and a linen closet. Two large bedrooms with large closets and their own full bathroom. lots of tile throughout. Conveniently located, deed restricted community with no through traffic . Just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and beaches. One or two year lease available. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE have any available units?
107 HOURGLASS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE have?
Some of 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
107 HOURGLASS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 HOURGLASS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
