107 HOURGLASS DRIVE

Where else can you find a 2,350 sq.ft. detached 2 car garage home for under $2,000/ mo so close the beach and everything Venice has to offer? Large split floor plan home tucked away in Hourglass Lakes Estates on a quiet non-through street near Jacaranda and 776. Features include a large living room, dining room, family room, large interior laundry room with a sink and storage cabinets, open kitchen with a breakfast bar that opens to the large family room. Shaded lanai and a two-car garage. Large master suite with walk-in closets. There is also a sitting room, office, or nursery at one end and two walk-in closets, a master bath, with a separate tub and shower, stained glass windows, and a linen closet. Two large bedrooms with large closets and their own full bathroom. lots of tile throughout. Conveniently located, deed restricted community with no through traffic . Just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and beaches. One or two year lease available. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis.