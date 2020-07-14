All apartments in Santa Rosa County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze

3208 College Court · (850) 470-1597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL 32563

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1254-B · Avail. now

$1,330

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3300-B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,340

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1248-D · Avail. now

$1,345

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze.

Amenities

nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
nest technology
online portal
playground
tennis court
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Fairpointe is ideal for anyone looking for apartments in Gulf Breeze, FL for rent! At The Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze, you can rest assured that living is easy with the most professional management and leasing staff as well as 24 hour on call emergency maintenance. Call The Fairpointe today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300.00 -- Up to one month's rent
Additional: $7 Trash
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: 3x8 Storage Units available for $30 and 3x12 Storage Units available for $45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze have any available units?
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze has 8 units available starting at $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze have?
Some of Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze's amenities include nest technology, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze is pet friendly.
Does Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze offer parking?
Yes, Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze offers parking.
Does Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze have a pool?
Yes, Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze has a pool.
Does Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze have accessible units?
Yes, Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze has accessible units.
Does Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze has units with dishwashers.
Does Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze has units with air conditioning.
