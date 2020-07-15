**AVAILABLE NOW** OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ISLAND KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE, FORMAL DINING AREA, GREAT ROOM, FLORIDA ROOM AND MORE. NEW CARPET WAS RECENTLY INSTALLED ALONG WITH A NEW SLIDER DOOR. NO SMOKING, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1650.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6436 Heronwalk Drive have any available units?