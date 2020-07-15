All apartments in Santa Rosa County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

6436 Heronwalk Drive

6436 Heronwalk Drive · (850) 748-5858
Location

6436 Heronwalk Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL 32563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1958 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ISLAND KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE, FORMAL DINING AREA, GREAT ROOM, FLORIDA ROOM AND MORE. NEW CARPET WAS RECENTLY INSTALLED ALONG WITH A NEW SLIDER DOOR. NO SMOKING, SECURITY DEPOSIT $1650.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6436 Heronwalk Drive have any available units?
6436 Heronwalk Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6436 Heronwalk Drive have?
Some of 6436 Heronwalk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6436 Heronwalk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6436 Heronwalk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6436 Heronwalk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6436 Heronwalk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa County.
Does 6436 Heronwalk Drive offer parking?
No, 6436 Heronwalk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6436 Heronwalk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6436 Heronwalk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6436 Heronwalk Drive have a pool?
No, 6436 Heronwalk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6436 Heronwalk Drive have accessible units?
No, 6436 Heronwalk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6436 Heronwalk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6436 Heronwalk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6436 Heronwalk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6436 Heronwalk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
