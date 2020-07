Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet range Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit key fob access trash valet

We're OPEN for virtual and self-guided tours by appointment! The Crosby at Towne Center offers the perfect balance of luxury, convenience, and style you've been searching for. Enjoy upscale amenities and exquisite finishes, while living in the center of it all! You'll love being steps away from premier shopping and dining, and minutes to I-4, 417 and major Lake Mary, Heathrow, and Sanford employment centers...and with modern and spacious floor plans nestled in a beautiful lakeside setting, your home in the center of it all will feel like it's centered only around you. Stop in and visit us today to take advantage of our special pricing!