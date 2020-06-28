All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 706 W. 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
706 W. 3rd Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

706 W. 3rd Street

706 W 3rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

706 W 3rd St, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Home in Sanford - Cozy 2/1 home located in Sanford, Florida. Home has nice living space with a large front porch and nice fenced in yard. Home is located close to Sanford Airport, 417 and I-4. Call now, this one wont last!

(RLNE5081686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 W. 3rd Street have any available units?
706 W. 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 706 W. 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 W. 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 W. 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 W. 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology