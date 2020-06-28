2/1 Home in Sanford - Cozy 2/1 home located in Sanford, Florida. Home has nice living space with a large front porch and nice fenced in yard. Home is located close to Sanford Airport, 417 and I-4. Call now, this one wont last!
(RLNE5081686)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 706 W. 3rd Street have any available units?
706 W. 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 706 W. 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 W. 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 W. 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 W. 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 W. 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 W. 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.