Sanford, FL
611 S. Sanford Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

611 S. Sanford Ave

611 S Sanford Ave · No Longer Available
Location

611 S Sanford Ave, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 bed / 2 bath home for rent in Sanford. - Spacious and cute this is a lovely home.

Open Plan Feel this property won't last long.

Available for move in now.

Call / Txt 305 951 4494 for Viewing Times.

Apply online at rentalsorlandofl.com

Application Fee $70.00 per adult.

No dangerous dog breeds allowed

Standard Application Requirements - Credit Check / No evictions / Solid rental References necessary / Income requirement: 3x the rent

Rentals Orlando is the only verified Manager of this property.

(RLNE3752118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 S. Sanford Ave have any available units?
611 S. Sanford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 611 S. Sanford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
611 S. Sanford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 S. Sanford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 S. Sanford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 611 S. Sanford Ave offer parking?
No, 611 S. Sanford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 611 S. Sanford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 S. Sanford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 S. Sanford Ave have a pool?
No, 611 S. Sanford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 611 S. Sanford Ave have accessible units?
No, 611 S. Sanford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 611 S. Sanford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 S. Sanford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 S. Sanford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 S. Sanford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
