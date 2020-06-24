611 S. Sanford Ave

Amenities
Lovely 2 bed / 2 bath home for rent in Sanford. - Spacious and cute this is a lovely home.
Open Plan Feel this property won't last long.
Available for move in now.
Call / Txt 305 951 4494 for Viewing Times.
Apply online at rentalsorlandofl.com
Application Fee $70.00 per adult.
No dangerous dog breeds allowed
Standard Application Requirements - Credit Check / No evictions / Solid rental References necessary / Income requirement: 3x the rent
Rentals Orlando is the only verified Manager of this property.
(RLNE3752118)