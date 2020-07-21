THIS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IS A MUST SEE, CLOSE TO HISTORICAL DOWN TOWN SANFORD AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS OPEN CONCEPT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, NEW FLOORING , LARGE WASHER DRYER ROOM QUIET STREET, LARGE PARTIALLY FENCED IN BACK YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 506 HICKORY AVENUE have any available units?
506 HICKORY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 506 HICKORY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
506 HICKORY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.