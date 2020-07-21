All apartments in Sanford
Sanford, FL
506 HICKORY AVENUE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

506 HICKORY AVENUE

506 Hickory Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

506 Hickory Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
THIS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IS A MUST SEE, CLOSE TO HISTORICAL DOWN TOWN SANFORD AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS
OPEN CONCEPT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, NEW FLOORING , LARGE WASHER DRYER ROOM
QUIET STREET, LARGE PARTIALLY FENCED IN BACK YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 HICKORY AVENUE have any available units?
506 HICKORY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 506 HICKORY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
506 HICKORY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 HICKORY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 506 HICKORY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 506 HICKORY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 506 HICKORY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 506 HICKORY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 HICKORY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 HICKORY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 506 HICKORY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 506 HICKORY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 506 HICKORY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 506 HICKORY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 HICKORY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 HICKORY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 HICKORY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
