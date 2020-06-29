Rent Calculator
466 CARINA CIRCLE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 9:16 AM
466 CARINA CIRCLE
466 Carina Circle
466 Carina Circle, Sanford, FL 32773
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Beautiful Townhome , near sanford airport and Highway 417 , Freshly painted , Granite counter , It's a very quiet community .
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Does 466 CARINA CIRCLE have any available units?
466 CARINA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sanford, FL
.
What amenities does 466 CARINA CIRCLE have?
Some of 466 CARINA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 466 CARINA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
466 CARINA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 CARINA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 466 CARINA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sanford
.
Does 466 CARINA CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 466 CARINA CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 466 CARINA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 466 CARINA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 CARINA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 466 CARINA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 466 CARINA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 466 CARINA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 466 CARINA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 CARINA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 CARINA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 CARINA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
