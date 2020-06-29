All apartments in Sanford
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:05 PM

456 CARINA CIRCLE

456 Carina Circle · No Longer Available
Location

456 Carina Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3/2 , nice kitchen , freshly painted , downstairs with laminate floor and tile , second floor all carpet , Beautiful Townhome , near sanford airport and Highway 417 , Granite counter , It's a very quiet community .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 CARINA CIRCLE have any available units?
456 CARINA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 456 CARINA CIRCLE have?
Some of 456 CARINA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 CARINA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
456 CARINA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 CARINA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 456 CARINA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 456 CARINA CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 456 CARINA CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 456 CARINA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 CARINA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 CARINA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 456 CARINA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 456 CARINA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 456 CARINA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 456 CARINA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 CARINA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 456 CARINA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 CARINA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

