456 CARINA CIRCLE

Beautiful 3/2 , nice kitchen , freshly painted , downstairs with laminate floor and tile , second floor all carpet , Beautiful Townhome , near sanford airport and Highway 417 , Granite counter , It's a very quiet community .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
