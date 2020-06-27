All apartments in Sanford
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

3060 Retreat View Cir

3060 Retreat View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3060 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Super 3 bdrm townhouse with 1 car garage in GATED community - SUPER # BDRM w 1 CAR GARAGE townhome!!

(RLNE5768095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 Retreat View Cir have any available units?
3060 Retreat View Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 3060 Retreat View Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3060 Retreat View Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 Retreat View Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3060 Retreat View Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3060 Retreat View Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3060 Retreat View Cir offers parking.
Does 3060 Retreat View Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 Retreat View Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 Retreat View Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3060 Retreat View Cir has a pool.
Does 3060 Retreat View Cir have accessible units?
No, 3060 Retreat View Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 Retreat View Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3060 Retreat View Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3060 Retreat View Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3060 Retreat View Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

