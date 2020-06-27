All apartments in Sanford
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY

2900 St. Johns Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2900 St. Johns Parkway, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house with large yard. Close to sunrail, Sanford Mall, Shopping and minutes from I-4
No animals allowed i.e. cats, dogs, snakes, etc. Tenant must make 2x income to qualify for the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY have any available units?
2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY have?
Some of 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY is pet friendly.
Does 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 SAINT JOHNS PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
